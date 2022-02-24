Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.