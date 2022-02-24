NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NICE by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

