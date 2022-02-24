Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.