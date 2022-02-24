Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,821 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

