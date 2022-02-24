iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $423.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.