Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 252606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
