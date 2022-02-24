ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 8.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 19,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,111,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

