Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 113,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 44,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$23.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
