Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 113,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 44,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$23.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

