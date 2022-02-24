SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.92

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 5195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

