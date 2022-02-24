Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $710.00

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.06), with a volume of 38177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The firm has a market cap of £10.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.60.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

