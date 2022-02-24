Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $160.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $355.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

