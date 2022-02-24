CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$62.16 and last traded at C$62.28, with a volume of 78476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

