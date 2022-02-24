Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

