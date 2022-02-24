HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.97 or 0.06716028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,434.27 or 0.99614952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048545 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.