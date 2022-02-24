Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $78,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

