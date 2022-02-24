Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of A stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.