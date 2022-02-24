Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

