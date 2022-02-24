Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materialise (MTLS)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.