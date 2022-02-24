Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 335 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
