Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 335 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AVY opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.