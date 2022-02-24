Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 38.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 92.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 870.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
