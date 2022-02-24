Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
