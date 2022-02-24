Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

