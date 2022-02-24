Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.65

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 64258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.