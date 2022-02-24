Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arko by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arko by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

