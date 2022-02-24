SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 391,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,470,523 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,835,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

