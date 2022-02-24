Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 15.2%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 116,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 71,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
