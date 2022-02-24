Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 15.2%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares were up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 116,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 71,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69.

Get Omineca Mining and Metals alerts:

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.