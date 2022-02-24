Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POOL opened at $415.42 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $313.92 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.90 and its 200-day moving average is $499.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.