Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.65

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 64258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

