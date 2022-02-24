Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02.

