Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,661,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,026,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,193,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.12. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.05 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $540.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

