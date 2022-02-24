Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.