Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $955.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

