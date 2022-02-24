Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

