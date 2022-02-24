Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3,963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 107,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

