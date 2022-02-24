Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,426 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

