CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.07. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

