Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Great Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSBC opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $810.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

