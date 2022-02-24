Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

