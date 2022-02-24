Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 253.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.00.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $135,964.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

