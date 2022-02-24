Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

