Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.58 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

