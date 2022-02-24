Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $291.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.