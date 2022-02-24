Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

FITB opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.