Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.