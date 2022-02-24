Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 52,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,679,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

