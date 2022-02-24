Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 6.6%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 9,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

MKFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

