Brokerages Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Target Price at $127.75

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA opened at $38.33 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

