Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $21.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

