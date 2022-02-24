The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.60 Per Share

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 997 ($13.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,048.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 958.50 ($13.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($17.00).

UTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.86) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($17.00) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,265 ($17.20).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

