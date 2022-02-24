Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

HIMX stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

