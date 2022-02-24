Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
HIMX stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.30.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
