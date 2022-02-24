-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.82 on Monday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 13.09.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

